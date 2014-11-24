Rouble opens sharply higher against dollar, euro

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened sharply higher against both the dollar and the euro on Monday, extending last week’s gains as global risk appetite was boosted by the prospect of further policy stimulus in China and Europe.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 1.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 45.23 and gained 1.1 percent to trade at 56.05 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s