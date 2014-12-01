FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank may have intervened to curb rouble losses - traders
December 1, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank may have intervened to curb rouble losses - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russian central bank may have started to intervene on the foreign exchange market to curb rouble losses, three traders said on Monday.

“It may have been central bank,” a trader at a Western bank told Reuters. The central bank declined to comment.

The rouble looked set for its steepest one-day fall since the Russian financial crisis of 1998 on Monday, plunging more than 6 percent against the dollar before recovering to losses of around 4 percent. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Elizabeth Piper)

