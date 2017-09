MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed 1 percent against the dollar at Tuesday opening, after falling about 4 percent in the previous session, its biggest daily loss in 16 years.

By 0703 GMT the rouble already gave up some of its gains, trading 0.8 percent stronger against the U.S. currency at 50.94 . (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)