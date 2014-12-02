UPDATE 3-Russian rouble gives up gains on forecast of recession

* Econ Ministry expects 2014 GDP contraction of 0.8 pct

* Ministry sees average 2015 rate at 49 roubles per dollar

* Rouble gives up early gains (Updates prices, adds detail)

By Vladimir Abramov and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble gave up early gains on Tuesday after the Economy Ministry said it expects a recession next year and sees the currency remaining weak.

At 1300 GMT, the rouble was down 3.9 percent against the dollar at 53.19, after rising as much as 1 percent on the day earlier in the session. It was trading 3.5 percent weaker against the euro at 66.15.

Crude gave up some of its gains from late Monday but, at below $72 per barrel of Brent, remained above the multi-year lows reached earlier. That lifted the rouble in early trade after it suffered its biggest intraday losses in 16 years in the previous session.

But the Economy Ministry said that lower oil prices and sanctions imposed on Moscow over its role in the Ukraine conflict will cause gross domestic product to contract by 0.8 percent next year, a significant change from an earlier forecast of 1.2 percent growth.

The ministry also cut its forecast for 2015’s average oil prices by $20 to $80 and said it expected an average rouble rate of 49 to the dollar.

“The revision of the economic outlook had been expected, but for some it still could have been an unpleasant surprise that had forced foreign currency purchases or closure of short positions,” said a dealer at a major Russian bank.

Comments from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov that the rouble is significantly undervalued in relation to current oil prices failed to lift the Russian currency. On the contrary - the rouble weakened further.

The Finance Ministry said later it was cancelling its weekly treasury bonds auction, usually held on Wednesday, because of unfavourable market conditions.

The rouble closed its previous session down 1.6 percent, probably supported by interventions from the central bank, traders said. But earlier in the session on Monday, it had traded as much as 7 percent lower against the dollar.

“In case of a further fall in energy prices the dollar is poised to firm to at least 55 roubles and the euro-rouble rate should reach 68-70 roubles,” Gleb Zadoya, head analyst at Profit investment house, wrote in a note.

Vladimir Tikhomirov, an analyst at BKS, said crude prices may bottom out at $60 per barrel and the rouble’s “fair” value at that price would be around 55 roubles per dollar.

Russian stock indexes reflected the rouble trade. The rouble-based MICEX was up 0.4 percent at 1,585 points, because of the currency’s weakening. The dollar-based RTS was down 1.9 percent to 939 points. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)