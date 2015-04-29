FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble weaker against dollar in early trade
April 29, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble weaker against dollar in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble traded weaker early on Wednesday after rising strongly a day earlier on a weaker U.S. dollar.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 51.74 and lost 0.3 percent to trade at 56.81 versus the euro.

For rouble poll data see USDRUB: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=USDRUB= and EURRUB: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=EURRUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

