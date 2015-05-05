FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble weaker vs dollar at market opening
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble weaker vs dollar at market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened weaker against the dollar on Tuesday but rose against the euro after a four-day holiday weekend when domestic markets were closed.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker against the dollar at 52.01 but gained 0.3 percent to trade at 57.74 versus the euro.

The dollar strengthened 0.3 percent on Tuesday against a basket of currencies.

For rouble poll data see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/fx-polls?RIC=RUB=

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.