Russian rouble stronger in early trade on Monday
May 18, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble stronger in early trade on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Monday, helped by higher oil prices and the end-of-month tax period.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 49.06 and gained 1.3 percent to trade at 56.00 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

