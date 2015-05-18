Russian rouble stronger in early trade on Monday

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened stronger on Monday, helped by higher oil prices and the end-of-month tax period.

At 0707 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 49.06 and gained 1.3 percent to trade at 56.00 versus the euro.

