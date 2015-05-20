Russian rouble little changed at opening

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened little changed on Wednesday, with foreign currency sales by Russian exporters helping to offset a firmer dollar on global markets.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 49.70 but gained 0.3 percent to trade at 55.05 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian assets, was trading up 1 percent at $64.7 a barrel.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)