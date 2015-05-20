FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble little changed at opening
May 20, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russian rouble little changed at opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s rouble opened little changed on Wednesday, with foreign currency sales by Russian exporters helping to offset a firmer dollar on global markets.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 49.70 but gained 0.3 percent to trade at 55.05 versus the euro.

Brent crude oil, an important driver for all Russian assets, was trading up 1 percent at $64.7 a barrel.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

