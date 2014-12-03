FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank "undoubtedly" intervening again to defend rouble - traders
December 3, 2014
December 3, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cenbank "undoubtedly" intervening again to defend rouble - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is intervening on the currency market again to defend the rouble, three traders told Reuters following sharp swings in the rouble’s exchange rate on Wednesday.

“Without doubt, the central bank is selling (foreign currency). The whole question is what volumes it is limiting itself too,” said a trader at a large Western bank in Moscow.

Earlier on Wednesday the central bank said it had made $700 million in market interventions on Monday, its first interventions since Nov. 10, the day before it floated the rouble. (Reporting by Vladimir Abramov, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
