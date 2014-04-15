FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian RTS stock index down 3 pct after reports of Ukraine fighting
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russian RTS stock index down 3 pct after reports of Ukraine fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s dollar-denominated RTS stock index has fallen more than 3 percent on the day after reports of fighting in eastern Ukraine.

At 1425 GMT the RTS was down 3.2 percent at 1,146 points while the rouble-denominated MICEX index was down 2.5 percent at 1,143 points.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said on Tuesday evening that a “special operation” was underway in the town of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, where there were reports of shooting at a military airfield, the Interfax news agency reported. (Reporting By Jason Bush; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.