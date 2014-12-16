FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble slides vs dollar, Russian shares drop
December 16, 2014

Rouble slides vs dollar, Russian shares drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The rouble slipped into negative territory against the dollar on Tuesday, despite an emergency rate hike by the central bank overnight, and Russian shares sold off sharply as oil prices dropped.

At 0842 GMT, the rouble was down around 0.2 percent versus the dollar at 64.30 roubles per dollar after opening as much as 9 percent stronger. The dollar-denominated RTS share index was down more than 11 percent at 638 points. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

