Russian shares open sharply lower, Sistema case sours mood

MOSCOW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Russian shares fell sharply at the opening on Friday, with the market mood soured by a Russian court decision to seize major business conglomerate Sistema’s shares in oil company Bashneft as part of a criminal investigation.

At 0610 GMT, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 1.2 percent at 1,160 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 0.65 percent lower at 1,426 points.

Sistema was the worst performer among Russian blue-chips in early trade, falling some 10 percent, while Bashneft fell 6 percent. Top bank Sberbank, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent.

Russian prosecutors say they have uncovered “significant violations” of the law in the sale of energy assets in the Ural mountains region of Bashkortostan, including Bashneft.

Sistema, which acquired an almost 80 percent stake in Bashneft for $2.5 billion in 2009, has been unable to deal in its Bashneft shares since July because of a related investigation. Its chairman, oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, has been placed under house arrest.

“An unpleasant mood will continue to hang over the Russian stock market due to the ‘Yevtushenkov case’,” Anastasia Sosnova, an analyst at Rossiysky Kapital bank, said in a note.

“Market players see a so-called ‘political element’ in this case, which in turn undermines the desire to invest in Russian assets.”

Russia’s rouble currency also slipped at the opening. It was 0.69 percent weaker against the dollar at 38.75 and lost 0.58 percent to trade at 49.38 versus the euro .

That left the currency 0.63 percent weaker at 43.54 against the dollar-euro basket the central bank uses to gauge the rouble’s nominal exchange rate.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)