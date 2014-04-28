Rosneft shares fall after CEO Sechin hit by US sanctions

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Russian oil company Rosneft fell on Monday after the United States announced sanctions against its chief executive, Igor Sechin, over the Ukraine crisis.

At 0415 GMT, Rosneft’s shares were down 2.1 percent although prices rose on the Moscow stock exchanges after Washington said no listed Russian company was included in a list of enterprises to be hit by sanctions.

Sechin is an ally of President Vladimir Putin.

The rouble-traded MICEX was up 0.7 percent to 1,289.5 points. The dollar-denominated RTS index was trading 1.2 percent higher at 1,132.9 points. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)