MOSCOW, May 26 (Reuters) - Russian dollar-denominated RTS index opened 0.5 percent higher on Monday to reach 1,335.1 points and the rouble firmed 0.4 percent against the dollar, a day after Ukrainians backed presidential candidate Petro Poroshenko to find way out of the crisis.

The rouble-traded MICEX index was up 0.1 percent to 1,439.1 points. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)