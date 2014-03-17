FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moscow stocks open higher, rouble weaker after Crimea votes to join Russia
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Moscow stocks open higher, rouble weaker after Crimea votes to join Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 17 (Reuters) - Russian shares opened unexpectedly higher on Monday after Ukraine’s Crimea region voted in favour of joining Russia.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.5 percent at 1,088.7 points, while the rouble-traded MICEX was up 2.4 percent at 1,266.3 points.

Analysts said they had expected Russian assets to slide on uncertainty over the scale of measures the West will impose over the seizure of Crimea.

The rouble weakened at opening, trading 0.3 percent lower against the dollar and 0.2 percent down versus the euro.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.