Russia to check McDonald's restaurants in Krasnodar region
August 21, 2014

Russia to check McDonald's restaurants in Krasnodar region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian food safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor will start conducting checks at McDonald’s restaurants in the southern Krasnodar region next week, local watchdog official Irina Voronkova told Reuters.

She declined to give the reason for the checks.

On Wednesday, the agency ordered the suspension of operations at four McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow over what it said were “numerous” sanitary law breaches. It is also conducting unscheduled checks at McDonald’s restaurants in the Ural mountains region of Sverdlovsk. (Reporting by Tatiana Ustinova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
