Russian Deputy PM says no plans to ban McDonald's - report
August 23, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Deputy PM says no plans to ban McDonald's - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Russian authorities are not planning to close down the McDonald’s chain of fast food restaurants in the country, Itar-Tass news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich as saying on Saturday.

Russia’s food safety watchdog has launched sanitary inspections of McDonald’s restaurants across the country against the backdrop of a standoff with the West over Ukraine. It has closed down three restaurants in Moscow citing breaches of sanitary regulations. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

