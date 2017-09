MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Russian food safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is conducting unscheduled checks at McDonald’s restaurants in Sverdlovsk region, Itar-Tass news agency reported, citing local watchdog official Natalya Lukyantseva.

On Wednesday, Rospotrebnadzor ordered the suspension of operations at four McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow over what it said were “numerous” sanitary law breaches. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Christian Lowe)