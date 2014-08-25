FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia orders temporary closure of one more McDonald's restaurant
August 25, 2014

Russia orders temporary closure of one more McDonald's restaurant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russian food safety watchdog said on Monday it had ordered the temporary closure of one McDonald’s restaurant in the southern Stavropol region over sanitary violations.

The regulator, known in Russian as Rospotrebnadzor, said that violations had been unveiled during an inspection of the restaurant. Last week, the state agency closed three McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets across the country. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
