McDonald's says three more restaurants temporarily closed in Russia
August 28, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's says three more restaurants temporarily closed in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 28 (Reuters) - McDonald’s has temporary closed three more restaurants in Russia following mass unscheduled inspections by Russia’s food safety watchdog, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The state agency previously closed three McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow, one in Stavropol and one in Yekaterinburg in the Urals region, and unveiled sweeping checks at its outlets across the country.

The watchdog said it ordered the closures for sanitary reasons, but they coincided with heightened tensions over the Ukraine crisis, in which the United States and European Union have imposed sanctions on Russia and Moscow has hit back by banning a wide range of Western food imports.

McDonald’s said a restaurant in Serpukhov in Moscow region was now also temporarily closed, as well as two restaurants in Sochi. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
