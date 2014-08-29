McDonald's says 12 Russian branches temporarily closed

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - McDonald’s said on Friday that a total of 12 of its branches in Russia had been temporarily closed over the state food safety regulator’s allegations of sanitary violations.

The U.S. fast-food chain, which has 440 restaurants in the country, also said that more than 100 inspections were underway at its restaurants in various regions of Russia.

“We are studying the essence of claims in order to determine the necessary actions for the swift re-opening of restaurants for visitors,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Pravin Char)