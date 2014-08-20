FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's says studying Russian claims on sanitary breaches
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

McDonald's says studying Russian claims on sanitary breaches

Maria Kiselyova

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - McDonald’s said on Wednesday it is studying complaints from Russia’s state food safety watchdog of sanitary breaches at its Moscow’s restaurants, operations at some of which were suspended after checks.

“We are studying the essence of the claims to determine the steps necessary to open the restaurants for the customers as soon as possible,” McDonald’s Russian office said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)

