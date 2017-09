MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s state food safety watchdog said on Wednesday it had ordered the suspension of operations at four fast food McDonald’s restaurants in Moscow over what it said were “numerous” sanitary law breaches.

A source at the Rospotrebnadzor watchdog said it had sealed off parts of the restaurant premises. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Polina Devitt; Writing by Christian Lowe)