Russia's MD Medical Group says deliveries up 32 pct y/y
#Healthcare
April 20, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's MD Medical Group says deliveries up 32 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 20 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group, Russia’s leading provider of private women’s and children’s healthcare, said on Monday the number of deliveries at its facilities increased 32 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2015.

The company, which posted a 73 percent increase in net profit last year, said the total number of deliveries reached 1,324. In-patient and out-patient treatment increased by 55 percent and 38 percent respectively, it said.

The total number of IVF cycles, a key part of MD Medical Group’s range of high-margin medical services, rose 19 percent to 1,910, Chief Executive Elena Mladova said in a statement.

The company expanded its number of clinics and range of healthcare services last year to meet growing demand from the country’s middle classes, despite a sharp slowdown in the Russian economy hit by a collapse in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

“Our success to date ... underscores that we have the right strategy that is effective even amid a less than favourable external environment,” Mladova said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

