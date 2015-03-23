Russia's MD Medical Group says 2014 net profit jumps 73 pct

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its 2014 net profit jumped 73 percent to 1.32 billion roubles ($22.35 million), helped by the ramp-up of its Lapino hospital outside Moscow and an acquisition.

The company, which specialises in women’s healthcare, also said in a statement its revenue rose 27 percent last year to 7.2 billion roubles and its board recommended paying 4.01 roubles per share in final 2014 dividends. ($1 = 59.0510 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)