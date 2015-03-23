FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MD Medical Group says 2014 net profit jumps 73 pct
March 23, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's MD Medical Group says 2014 net profit jumps 73 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its 2014 net profit jumped 73 percent to 1.32 billion roubles ($22.35 million), helped by the ramp-up of its Lapino hospital outside Moscow and an acquisition.

The company, which specialises in women’s healthcare, also said in a statement its revenue rose 27 percent last year to 7.2 billion roubles and its board recommended paying 4.01 roubles per share in final 2014 dividends. ($1 = 59.0510 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

