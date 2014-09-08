Russia's MD Medical Group H1 core earnings up 50 pct y/y

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 50 percent year-on-year to 969 million roubles ($26 million).

MDMG, which specialises in women’s healthcare, added that its revenue was up 29 percent to $3.3 billion roubles due to the ramp-up of Lapino hospital outside Moscow and positive effect of clinics acquired in the first half of 2013.

The company did not specify its net profit for the period.