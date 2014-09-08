FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's MD Medical Group H1 core earnings up 50 pct y/y
September 8, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's MD Medical Group H1 core earnings up 50 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russian private healthcare company MD Medical Group said on Monday its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 50 percent year-on-year to 969 million roubles ($26 million).

MDMG, which specialises in women’s healthcare, added that its revenue was up 29 percent to $3.3 billion roubles due to the ramp-up of Lapino hospital outside Moscow and positive effect of clinics acquired in the first half of 2013.

The company did not specify its net profit for the period.

1 US dollar = 37.0860 Russian rouble Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly

