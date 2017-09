MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - MD Medical Group Investments, Russia’s leading provider of private women’s and children’s healthcare, said on Wednesday that total number of deliveries at its facilities increased 18 percent in nine months, year-on-year.

The company said the total number of deliveries reached 3,287. In three months, the total number of deliveries was up 5 percent to 1,169, quarter-on-quarter. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)