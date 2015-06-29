Russian oil tycoon Gutseriyev may buy stake in MDM Bank - source

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Companies controlled by Mikhail Gutseriyev, an owner of Russian oil producer Russneft, are in talks to buy a stake in MDM Bank, one of Russia’s top 30 banks, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

MDM Bank and BinBank, in which Gutseriyev also has a stake, declined to comment.

Vedomosti newspaper, citing an unnamed source, had earlier reported companies close to Gutseriyev may buy into a share issue by MDM Bank, with rights to increase the stake in future. MDM Bank then could be merged with BinBank, the paper added.

Gutseriyev is Russia’s 38th richest man with an estimated wealth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)