FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian oil tycoon Gutseriyev may buy stake in MDM Bank - source
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Russian oil tycoon Gutseriyev may buy stake in MDM Bank - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Companies controlled by Mikhail Gutseriyev, an owner of Russian oil producer Russneft, are in talks to buy a stake in MDM Bank, one of Russia’s top 30 banks, a source familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.

MDM Bank and BinBank, in which Gutseriyev also has a stake, declined to comment.

Vedomosti newspaper, citing an unnamed source, had earlier reported companies close to Gutseriyev may buy into a share issue by MDM Bank, with rights to increase the stake in future. MDM Bank then could be merged with BinBank, the paper added.

Gutseriyev is Russia’s 38th richest man with an estimated wealth of $2.4 billion, according to Forbes magazine. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.