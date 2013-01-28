FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may restrict imports of chilled, frozen N. American meat
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
January 28, 2013 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

Russia may restrict imports of chilled, frozen N. American meat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A Russian food safety watchdog may restrict imports of chilled U.S. and Canadian beef and pork from Feb. 4 and frozen products by Feb. 11 if exporters do not certify them free of the feed additive ractopamine by those dates, a spokesman said on Monday.

Alexey Alexeyenko, the spokesman for Russia’s Veterinary and Phyto-Sanitary Surveillance Service, said the VPSS warned regulators in both countries of tougher measures on ractopamine. Chilled and frozen products were addressed in separate letters, he said. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.