FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to toughen rules on meat transit from Belarus
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 24, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Russia to toughen rules on meat transit from Belarus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Moscow will tighten restrictions on the transit of meat products across its territory from Belarus to Kazakhstan and other countries following attempts to sell banned imports in Russia, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Monday.

In August, Russia banned imports of fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry, fish and dairy from the European Union and some other countries in retaliation for Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

The VPSS said it had discovered a smuggling channel under which meat labelled as intended for transit from Belarus to Kazakhstan was being sold in Russia.

The VPSS also said it had asked Belarus to stop certifying such cargoes until the problem was resolved.

Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan have set up a free-trade zone as part of their customs union, and Minsk has promised to prevent banned foods from being shipped onward to Russia.

VPSS said that from Nov. 30 transit of products via Russia to Kazakhstan and third countries would be allowed only from checkpoints on the Russian side of the customs union border.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.