Russia to resume Brazilian, U.S. pork imports in March
February 19, 2014

Russia to resume Brazilian, U.S. pork imports in March

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia plans to resume pork imports from Brazil and the United States in March to compensate for falling supplies from the European Union, Russia’s veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Wednesday.

Russia banned most meat imports from the United States and Canada early last year due to concerns about the use of the feed additive ractopamine. Supplies from Brazil were limited in 2011 over concerns related to its safety monitoring system.

“We will allow supplies from firms which guarantee us that they don’t use ractopamine,” said VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko. Supplies from Canada will most probably be resumed later this year after an inspection by the VPSS, he added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

