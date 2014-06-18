FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia bans pork imports from Brazilian enterprise
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 18, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russia bans pork imports from Brazilian enterprise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia has banned pork imports from a Brazilian enterprise owned by BRF SA after detecting the feed additive ractopamine in shipments, the country’s veterinary and phytosanitary service said on Wednesday.

“In order to block supplies of unsafe products to the Russian market, Rosselkhoznadzor is imposing temporary restrictions on supplies of products from BRF SA enterprise 3681, starting June 19,” the regulator said in a statement.

Russia banned most meat imports from the United States and Canada early last year because of concerns over the use of ractopamine. Supplies from Brazil were restricted in 2011 because of concerns related to its safety monitoring system.

Imports from the United States and Brazil partially resumed earlier this year.

Ractopamine is a growth stimulant used to make meat leaner, but is banned in Russia and some other countries because of health concerns. (Reporting By Polina Devitt, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.