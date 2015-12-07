FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VTB yet to decide on purchase of Elga shares from Mechel - bank's CEO
#Bankruptcy News
December 7, 2015 / 1:18 PM / 2 years ago

VTB yet to decide on purchase of Elga shares from Mechel - bank's CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s VTB bank has not yet decided whether to buy a stake in indebted steelmaker Mechel’s Elga coal mine project together with Gazprombank, VTB’s head Andrei Kostin said on Monday.

Kostin told journalists that VTB is waiting to hear whether state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) decides to finance the Elga project in Russia’s far east.

Should VEB decide not to issue a credit line to Elga, VTB will most likely decide against buying the miner’s shares, Kostin added.

Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Jack Stubbs

