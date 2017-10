MOSCOW, March 21 (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal miner Mechel said on Thursday it had signed a deal to supply China’s Baosteel with 960,000 tonnes of coking coal annually.

The one-year contract, signed by Mechel’s Singapore-based subsidiary Mechel Carbon and Baosteel Resources Int. Co., may be extended and the price will be adjusted on a monthly basis, Mechel said in a statement.