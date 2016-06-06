FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel: holders of three bond issues agree to restructuring
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel: holders of three bond issues agree to restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel said on Monday the holders of three bond issues had agreed to restructuring terms, changing the current repayment schedule and future interest.

The new terms, backed by over 75 percent of holders of each series, include debt amortization until 2021 with the coupon rate as the average between the Russian central bank’s key rate plus 2.5 percent and a fixed figure determined each year - an annual decrease of 100 basis points from 13.5 percent to 9.5 percent.

“The conditions approved by bondholders enable us to have a debt repayment schedule without a significant outflow from the group’s operational cash flow,” Mechel quoted its Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov as saying.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.