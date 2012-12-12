FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel halves 2013 capex to $500-600 mln
December 12, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Mechel halves 2013 capex to $500-600 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian mining and steel group Mechel will cut 2013 capital expenditures by half to $500-600 million due to unfavourable market conditions, Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said on Wednesday.

Previously the company planned to spend $1.2 billion on capex in 2013, Ploschenko told analysts during a conference call.

Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, is committed to keeping its debt under control after borrowings rose nearly 5 percent to $9.1 billion in the third quarter, the company said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

