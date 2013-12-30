FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel board to consider CEO resignation
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 30, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Mechel board to consider CEO resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The board of loss-making Russian coal miner and steelmaker Mechel will discuss the early resignation of the company’s chief executive at a meeting on Monday, Mechel said in a regulatory statement.

Mechel declined to comment further about the possible exit of Evgeny Mikhel, Mechel’s CEO since 2010.

Alongside other Russian steelmakers, Mechel, controlled by billionaire Igor Zyuzin, invested heavily in expansion before the 2008 financial crisis hit demand, forcing it to borrow to support itself.

The company, which finished the bulk of a debt restructuring programme in December, plans to raise around $1 billion from the sale of assets in 2014 to offset the $2 billion debt it has to repay next year.

The company reported a net loss of $2.2 billion in the first nine months of 2013, while its net debt was $9.4 billion including financial leases as of Dec. 6. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.