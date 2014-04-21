FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China may finance part of Mechel's coal project in Russia
April 21, 2014

China may finance part of Mechel's coal project in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - China may finance part of steel and coal producer Mechel’s Elga coal project in Russia, a senior executive at state bank Vnesheconombank told reporters in Moscow on Monday.

Alexander Ivanov, deputy head of Vnesheconombank’s management board, declined to say how large a loan from China might be. Vnesheconombank is organising part of the financing for the project on behalf of debt-laden Mechel. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Conor Humphries)

