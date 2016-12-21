MOSCOW Dec 21 Russian metals and mining group Mechel has signed a memorandum to supply steam coal to China Jidong Cement for one year starting this month, Mechel said on Wednesday.

Supplies will total between 2 and 3 million tonnes, or up to 250,000 tonnes a month. The coal will be produced at three Mechel units, including Elga, the company said. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)