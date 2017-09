MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel said on Friday it will convert its remaining foreign currency debt owed to creditor Gazprombank by the end of the quarter.

Chief Executive Oleg Korzhov told journalists Mechel was ready to consider options to sell some assets, such as its Bratsk ferroalloy plant in Siberia and the Kuzbassenergosbyt power supply company, among others.