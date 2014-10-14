FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel agrees debt postponement with Gazprombank -CFO
#Credit Markets
October 14, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel agrees debt postponement with Gazprombank -CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

MOSCOW, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel has reached a preliminary agreement with Gazprombank to postpone redemption of the main part of its debt to the bank until next year, it said on Tuesday, easing possible bankruptcy worries.

The coal and steel producer has been in negotiations with creditors over restructuring its $8.65 billion net debt, two thirds of which are held by Russian banks Gazprombank, VTB and Sberbank.

Mechel’s chief financial officer, Andrey Slivchenko, told a conferece call on Tuesday that the preliminary agreement was reached to postone until 2015 the payment of $170 million that was due this year.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said last month that bankruptcy was the most likely scenario for Mechel.

Earlier on Tuesday Mechel said it has narrowed its first-half net loss to $648 million, compared with a $2.1 billion loss in the same period last year. (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Jason Bush and David Goodman)

