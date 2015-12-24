Russia's Mechel won't get state funds before restructuring debt - TASS

MOSCOW, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s coal and steel producer Mechel will not get access to state budget funds until it restructures its debt, TASS news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev as saying on Thursday.

Interfax said earlier on Thursday that Mechel, gold miner Polyus Gold and state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa may receive 31 billion roubles ($446 million) of Russian budget funds for their projects in Russia’s far east. ($1 = 69.5130 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)