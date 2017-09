MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian coal and steel producer Mechel has completed the previously announced sale of its 49 percent share in the Elga coking coal deposit to Gazprombank for 34.3 billion roubles ($531 million), it said on Tuesday.

The deal is crucial for Mechel’s wider debt restructuring deal. ($1 = 64.5575 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; editing by Alexander Winning)