MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian miner Mechel plans to hold second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss terms of a debt-restructuring deal with creditors after shareholders failed to reach a consensus on the current proposal on Friday. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)