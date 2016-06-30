FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Mechel says net debt at around 400 bln rbls
June 30, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel says net debt at around 400 bln rbls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - The net debt of Russian steel and coal producer Mechel after the sale of its stake in the Elga coal project is around 400 billion roubles ($6.25 billion), Mechel head Oleg Korzhov told a shareholders' meeting on Thursday.

Mechel also hopes to sign a new debt agreement with VTB bank in July and to agree on $1 billion debt restructuring with a syndicate of banks in the nearest time, he added. ($1 = 64.0146 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)

