UPDATE 1-Russia's Mechel says shareholders approve debt restructuring deals

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders of indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel approved on a second attempt a series of debt restructuring deals with major creditors, Mechel said in a statement on Monday.

Mechel reached agreements in principle to restructure $5.1 billion of debt with creditors including some of the largest Russian banks and a syndicate of foreign lenders in February, but it had since struggled to get approval from shareholders.

After a shareholders’ meeting in March failed to reach a quorum, the management asked minority shareholders to encourage them to approve the deals.

“We are very grateful to our minority shareholders who voted in favour of Mechel’s debt restructuring,” Mechel’s Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov said in a statement.

The company, controlled by businessman Igor Zyuzin, borrowed heavily before Russia’s economic crisis and has struggled to keep up repayments as demand for its products weakened alongside tumbling coal and steel prices.

With other Russian steelmakers, Mechel has also been hit by a collapse in global steel prices, which plumbed 10-year lows in late 2015 and early 2016, while demand for at home has been undermined by Russia’s deepening economic downturn.

The coal-to-steel producer has been in talks with Russian lenders Sberbank, Gazprombank and VTB and foreign creditors to restructure its debts for the past two years.

In April, Mechel offered Gazprombank an option to buy a 49 percent stake in its Elga coal project by June 30, a deal crucial for the debt restructuring.