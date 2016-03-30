FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel to hold shareholders' vote on debt on May 26
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Russia's Mechel to hold shareholders' vote on debt on May 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel will hold a shareholders’ vote in absentia on its debt restructuring on May 26, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

It said the record date for shareholders eligible for voting is set for April 7.

During previous shareholders meeting, the company failed to get a quorum of 50 percent of its minority shareholders’ votes to approve its debt restructuring on March 4.

The shareholders were discussing its two-year-long restructuring process with Sberbank, Gazprombank, VTB and a consortium of international lenders.

Last month, Mechel announced that it has reached an agreement on terms of restructuring of 80 percent of the debt.

Mechel’s controlling shareholder Igor Zyuzin and his family were not allowed to vote in this meeting. Mechel’s net debt was at $6.5 billion at the end of September. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.