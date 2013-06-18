FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Mechel launches $100 mln share buyback programme
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Mechel launches $100 mln share buyback programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russian miner Mechel said on Tuesday it would launch a share buy back programme of up to $100 million, after it reported a first-quarter net loss of $321 million partly due to weak prices.

The New York-listed miner and manufacturer has seen its shares dive nearly 90 percent since the start of 2011 as tumbling steel and coal prices raised concerns over how it would manage its debts of over $9 billion.

“The buyback decision reflects the Board’s confidence that the fundamental value of our company’s shares is higher, and meets the interests of all of its shareholders”, Mechel’s Chief Financial Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.