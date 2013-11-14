UPDATE 3-Mechel debt woes deepen as Russian c.bank rates bonds worthless

* Bonds cannot be used as refinancing collateral

* Market regulator looking into 40 pct stock slide

* Mechel in talks with banks on debt restructuring (Adds Sberbank CEO)

By Polina Devitt and Alessandra Prentice

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank ruled on Thursday that nearly $2 billion in rouble bonds issued by mining group Mechel are effectively worthless, deepening the company’s debt crisis a day after its shares slumped to an all-time low.

Separately, the country’s stock exchange regulator said it was looking into Wednesday’s 40 percent slide in shares of the coal-to-steel group, which is in talks to restructure part of its $9.6 billion in debts.

The head of state-controlled Sberbank, one of Mechel’s main creditors, sought to calm frayed market nerves.

“The company is in the process of restructuring its debts,” Sberbank CEO German Gref told an investor presentation in London. “I hope they succeed in avoiding a dramatic situation.”

Russia nursed its oligarch-owned conglomerates through the 2008-09 global crisis, avoiding a wave of defaults in contrast to its financial collapse a decade earlier.

Mechel piled on debt after the crisis to pay for acquisitions, only to be hit by an industry slump that left it with a devalued, unsellable asset portfolio.

In a statement, the central bank said bonds issued by Mechel would be zero-rated as collateral. First Deputy Chairwoman Ksenia Yudayeva declined to say why the ruling was made.

“It effectively means that the bonds are excluded as a means of obtaining refinancing,” said Denis Poryvai, a fixed-income analyst at banking group Raiffeisen.

Mechel, which is two-thirds owned by tycoon Igor Zyuzin, had no comment. It said on Wednesday the share sell-off was “entirely speculative”. Its Moscow-listed shares bounced back 10 percent in volatile trading on Thursday.

Shares in the company have lost 96 percent since their peak in May 2008, just before President Vladimir Putin suggested “sending round a doctor” after Zyuzin missed a meeting with businessmen due to illness. Mechel is also listed in New York.

Talks with creditor banks on a covenant holiday and a debt restructuring were going well, Mechel said on Wednesday, adding it expected discussions to be completed by the end of November.

“Time after time Mechel’s been able to renegotiate, but maybe this time the banks are taking a harder line,” said Sergey Donskoy, metals and mining analyst at Societe Generale.

“The company is in a bad financial position, but ironically this doesn’t give the banks much strength in negotiations because all they can do is push Mechel closer to the brink.”

BONDS DISCOUNTED

Mechel rouble bonds, whose holders have an option to sell them back to the issuer in February 2014, were yielding an annualised 157 percent, indicating a high probability of default.

According to Reuters Income Views, Mechel has 14 rouble bonds outstanding, with a par value of 60 billion roubles ($1.8 billion).

Loans from Russian banks - mainly VTB, Gazprombank and Sberbank - account for around 60 percent of Mechel’s debt, and foreign banks another 22 percent, according to the company.

The remainder is rouble bonds, but both VTB and Gazprombank said they did not hold any Mechel bonds in their portfolios. “This decision does not affect us,” said Gazprombank’s first vice-president Ekaterina Trofimova, referring to the central bank’s collateral ruling.

Zyuzin owned 67.4 percent of Mechel as of July 22 and he and his companies had pledged around 50 percent of Mechel’s shares as collateral for loans, according to company filings.

Mechel declined to comment on market talk that some of Zyuzin’s stake was sold on the market on Wednesday to cover so-called margin calls, when a bank sells collateral held against loans.

Mechel has struggled to make headway on an asset disposal drive that it announced a year ago and has delayed publishing its first-half results. Publication would have risked reporting debt ratios that violate the loan covenants it wants waived.

One of the covenants states Mechel’s net debt to EBITDA ratio should not exceed 7.5 in the first half of 2013, while Mechel Mining’s should be no more than 4.25. Mechel’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 9.0 in the first quarter.

Mechel is due to repay $2.5 billion in debts in 2014 and is supposed to repay $965 million in 2013. The company declined to say whether this $965 million had already been repaid. ($1 = 32.7952 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Elena Orekhova, Zlata Garasyuta, Oksana Kobzeva and Maya Dyakina; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by David Holmes and Pravin Char)