FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VTB agrees to join Mechel restructuring - source
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 16, 2013 / 8:01 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's VTB agrees to join Mechel restructuring - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 16 (Reuters) - VTB, the Russian state-controlled bank, has agreed to join other creditors in restructuring the $9.6 billion debt of mining group Mechel , a source close to the bank said on Saturday, confirming media reports.

“We confirmed that we and other banks are ready to restructure,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity. VTB had been holding out over Mechel’s bid to win a waiver of loan covenants and terms of a debt restructuring.

Separately, the central bank said that from Monday Mechel’s bonds and shares would again be eligible as collateral pledged by banks in refinancing operations.

Shares in the coal-to-steel group slumped to an all-time low on Wednesday. Fears about its viability were fuelled on Thursday when the central bank ruled that its bonds were worthless as loan collateral. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Jason Bush and Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.